Advanced Braking Technology Director Increases Shareholding

December 03, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

David Slack, a director at Advanced Braking Technology Ltd, has increased his holdings of ordinary shares by acquiring 100,000 additional shares through an on-market purchase valued at $8,100. This change in Slack’s interest may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers.

