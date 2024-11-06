Advanced Braking Technology Announces Securities Cessation

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has announced the cessation of 5,958,109 options expiring on June 30, 2025, due to unmet conditions. This development could influence the company’s stock performance as investors assess the implications of this lapse. Stakeholders in the financial markets might want to monitor how this affects the company’s capital structure.

