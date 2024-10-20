Advance ZincTek’s Director Increases Shareholdings

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the indirect securities holdings of its director, Lev Mizikovsky. The director acquired an additional 9,850 shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to 39,706,047 shares, valued at $7,486. This move highlights ongoing director-level investment activities that may interest stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:ANO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.