Advance ZincTek’s Director Increases Shareholding

Advance ZincTek Limited disclosed a change in director Lev Mizikovsky’s indirect shareholding, with an acquisition of 31,737 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This move slightly increased Mizikovsky’s indirect holdings, reflecting ongoing engagement with the company’s stock. Investors might find interest in the implications of this transaction on the company’s market dynamics.

