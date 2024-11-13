Advance ZincTek’s Director Increases Shareholding

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director Lev Mizikovsky, who acquired 16,735 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to 39,974,529 shares. This development might interest investors monitoring director movements as an indicator of potential company performance.

