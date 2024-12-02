News & Insights

Advance ZincTek Director’s Shareholding Update

December 02, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited recently announced a minor change in the indirect shareholding of Director Lev Mizikovsky, who acquired one additional ordinary share through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to 40,051,302 shares. This update is particularly relevant for investors tracking insider activities and potential shifts in company leadership interests.

