Advance ZincTek Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Lev Mizikovsky, who acquired 6,447 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, raising his total indirect holdings to 39,980,976 shares. This move reflects a modest boost in the director’s stake, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s prospects.

