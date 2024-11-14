News & Insights

Advance ZincTek Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

November 14, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Lev Mizikovsky, who acquired 6,447 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, raising his total indirect holdings to 39,980,976 shares. This move reflects a modest boost in the director’s stake, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s prospects.

