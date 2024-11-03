Advance ZincTek Director Increases Stake in Company

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Lev Mizikovsky, who acquired an additional 102,405 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to 39,849,944 shares. This move reflects Mizikovsky’s growing confidence in the company’s financial prospects.

