Advance ZincTek Director Increases Shareholdings Significantly

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Lev Mizikovsky acquiring an additional 80,782 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings Mizikovsky’s indirect holdings to nearly 40 million shares, highlighting a significant increase in his investment in the company. Investors might find this move noteworthy as it could signal confidence in the company’s prospects.

