Advance ZincTek Director Increases Shareholdings

Advance ZincTek Limited’s director, Lev Mizikovsky, has increased his indirect holdings in the company by acquiring 17,735 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. The transaction, valued at $13,478.60, raises his total indirect shares to 39,867,679. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

