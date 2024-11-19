News & Insights

Advance ZincTek Director Increases Shareholding, Signaling Confidence

November 19, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Lev Mizikovsky, a director at Advance ZincTek Limited, has increased his indirect shares by acquiring 33,757 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, raising his total indirect holdings to over 40 million shares. This move reflects potential confidence in the company’s future performance and could attract attention from investors monitoring director transactions. Such changes in director interests often serve as indicators for stock enthusiasts assessing market trends.

