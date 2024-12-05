Advance ZincTek Director Increases Shareholding

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of Director Lev Mizikovsky, who acquired an additional 47,170 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total indirect holding to 40,098,472 shares. This move, valued at $35,849.20, reflects the director’s ongoing commitment to the company amidst dynamic market conditions.
For further insights into AU:ANO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.