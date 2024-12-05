Advance ZincTek Director Increases Shareholding

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of Director Lev Mizikovsky, who acquired an additional 47,170 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total indirect holding to 40,098,472 shares. This move, valued at $35,849.20, reflects the director’s ongoing commitment to the company amidst dynamic market conditions.

