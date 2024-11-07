Advance ZincTek Director Increases Shareholding

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in director Lev Mizikovsky’s indirect interest, with an acquisition of 9,333 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This transaction increases Mizikovsky’s indirect holdings to 39,877,012 shares, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects.

