News & Insights

Stocks

Advance ZincTek Director Alters Shareholding

November 21, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Advance ZincTek Limited director Lev Mizikovsky has reported a minor increase in his indirect shareholding with the acquisition of 48 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. The transaction raises his total indirect interest to 40,017,599 shares, reflecting a continued commitment to the company’s growth. This subtle change in shareholding might interest investors tracking insider activities for potential stock insights.

For further insights into AU:ANO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.