Advance ZincTek Director Alters Shareholding

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.
Advance ZincTek Limited director Lev Mizikovsky has reported a minor increase in his indirect shareholding with the acquisition of 48 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. The transaction raises his total indirect interest to 40,017,599 shares, reflecting a continued commitment to the company’s growth. This subtle change in shareholding might interest investors tracking insider activities for potential stock insights.
