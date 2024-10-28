News & Insights

Advance ZincTek Announces Director’s Stock Acquisition

October 28, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited announced a change in director Lev Mizikovsky’s interest, with an acquisition of 41,492 shares through an on-market trade, increasing his indirect holdings to over 39.7 million. The transaction highlights ongoing activity in the company’s stock, potentially indicating confidence from its leadership.

