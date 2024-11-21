Advance Residence Embraces Renewable Diesel Innovation

Advance Residence Investment (JP:3269) has released an update.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation has made a pioneering move in Japan by introducing Neste’s Renewable Diesel for emergency generators in its property, marking a significant step towards sustainability. This initiative aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%, highlighting the corporation’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The project is a collaborative effort with ITOCHU Corporation, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to energy use in the real estate sector.

