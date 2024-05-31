Advance Metals Limited AGM: Resolutions Passed

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval of share and option issuances under various placements. Shareholders displayed strong support for the company’s strategic initiatives and governance.

