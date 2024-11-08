News & Insights

Advance Metals Boosts Silver Exploration in Mexico

November 08, 2024 — 12:59 am EST

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited is pushing forward with exploration plans for the Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico, enhancing its efforts by recruiting key personnel and preparing for a drilling campaign set for early 2025. The project, which boasts a substantial foreign estimate of silver and gold, underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in promising mining regions. As part of this initiative, AVM is also compiling historical data to identify new areas for exploration potential.

