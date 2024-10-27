Advance Metals Appoints Expert MD Adam McKinnon

News & Insights

Advance Metals Limited has appointed Dr. Adam McKinnon as its new Managing Director, bringing his extensive expertise in discovering and developing silver, gold, and base metal deposits. McKinnon’s previous successes include leading major discoveries at Magmatic Resources and Aurelia Metals, and he is eager to focus on gold exploration at Advance’s Augustus Project in the USA and the high-grade Yoquivo Silver Project in Mexico. This strategic leadership change is expected to boost shareholder value through potential new discoveries.

