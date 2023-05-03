News & Insights

US Markets

Advance Intelligence raises $80 mln, led by Warburg Pincus, Northstar

May 03, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Advance Intelligence Group has raised $80 million from a consortium led by existing investors Warburg Pincus and Northstar Group, the technology company said on Wednesday.

Advance Intelligence raised $400 million in its previous funding round in 2021 and has raised more than $700 million since it was founded in 2016, its statement said.

Advance Intelligence's businesses include payments platform Atome and Indonesian digital lending platform Kredit Pintar, the company said.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui Editing by David Goodman)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.