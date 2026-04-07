Advance Biomed Signs Agreement To Acquire Acellent Technologies; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB), in a SEC filing dated April 2, 2026, revealed that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Acellent Technologies (Hong Kong) Co. Limited. The deal involves Advanced Biomed purchasing all of Acellent's equity interest from its sole shareholder.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Seller agreed to sell, convey, assign, transfer and deliver to Advanced Biomed 100% of the equity interest in Acellent. In return, the company will issue 270,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, with an estimated value of $4.00 per share and an aggregate estimated value of $1.08 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including financial and legal due diligence and regulatory approvals.

Acellent Technologies specializes in AI-powered financial verification and audit solutions. By acquiring Acellent, Advanced Biomed aims to expand its technology portfolio beyond its biomedical focus, adding capabilities that can improve operational efficiency and support growth.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on February 16, 2026. ADVB closed Monday's trading at $4.42, down 2.86%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $8.05, up 82%.

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