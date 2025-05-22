Advance Auto Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP reported an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share for the first quarter of 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 81 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Advance Auto generated net revenues of $2.58 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 billion. Comparable store sales decreased 0.6% year over year. We projected a decline of 2% for the same. The top line decreased from $2.77 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Quote

Gross profit decreased 7.9% to $1.1 million (42.9% of net sales). AAP reported operating loss of $131 million. SG&A expenses totaled $1.2 billion for first-quarter 2024, up 7.7% year over year.



The company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.67 billion as of April 19, 2025, compared with $1.87 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Total long-term debt was $1.49 billion as of April 19, 2025.



In 2024, net cash used by operating activities and negative free cash flow totaled $156 million and $198 million, respectively.



As of April 19, 2025, the company operated 4,285 stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It also served 881 independently-owned Carquest-branded stores across these locations, in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands.



On May 13, 2025, AAP declared a dividend of 25 cents a share to be paid on July 25, 2025, to shareholders as of July 11, 2025.



(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

AAP Reiterates 2025 Guidance

Advance Auto expects 2025 net sales from continuing operations in the range of $8.4-$8.6 billion. It aims to open 30 new stores in 2025. Comparable store sales are projected in the range of 0.5-1.5%. Adjusted operating income margin from continuing operations is envisioned in the range of 2-3%. AAP expects 2025 capex to be approximately $300 million.

Advance Auto’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

AAP sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ferrari N.V. RACE, Strattec Security Corporation STRT and Michelin MGDDY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.37% and 4.8%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 30 cents and 36 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.49% and 8.11%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 73 cents and 91 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGDDY’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 37.06%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 2 cents and 12 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Michelin (MGDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.