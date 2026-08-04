Advance Auto Parts vs. Eaton Corp: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Advance Auto Parts is navigating a multi-year supply chain transformation to improve its competitive position.

Eaton is leveraging its expertise in power management to capture growth in data centers and aerospace.

Which aftermarket giant or industrial innovator is the right fit for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts ›

Choosing between an automotive retailer and an industrial power manager requires a look at two very different business cycles. You must decide if Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) or Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) fits your strategy.

Advance Auto Parts serves a mix of professional mechanics and everyday drivers across North America. Eaton provides complex electrical and mechanical systems for everything from massive data centers to commercial jets. While one seeks a turnaround, the other is riding a wave of infrastructure spending.

The case for Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts is a major provider in the aftermarket parts industry, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. Professional sales account for approximately 50% of total revenue, illustrating its importance to local repair shops. The company is currently focused on an AI-powered delivery partnership with OneRail to speed up its fulfillment across retail stocks in the automotive space.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $8.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 5.4%. Despite the sales dip, the company managed to report a net income of $44 million, resulting in a net margin of approximately 0.5% for the fiscal year. The company is currently implementing a multi-year restructuring plan to optimize its supply chain, reduce costs, and enhance its competitive position in a fragmented market.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 2.4x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity and indicates a significant reliance on borrowed capital to fund operations. Free cash flow for the year was negative $298 million, representing the cash remaining after paying for all operations and capital equipment.

The case for Eaton Corporation

Eaton focuses on intelligent power management, serving critical sectors like data centers, utilities, and aerospace. The company manages a diverse customer base, though it faces some concentration, with six major customers accounting for roughly 22% of its electrical segment sales. To stay ahead, Eaton recently expanded its reach into digital power systems through new partnerships with companies like VoltServer.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $27.5 billion, reflecting a healthy growth rate of approximately 10%. The company generated net income of just about $4.1 billion during this same period. This led to a net margin of roughly 15%, which indicates the percentage of total revenue that remains as profit after all expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.6x. This lower ratio suggests a more conservative use of debt compared to its equity base. The current ratio stood at roughly 1.1x, while free cash flow for FY 2025 was approximately $3.55 billion. This strong cash generation provides the company with significant flexibility for dividends, acquisitions, or reinvesting in the business.

Risk profile comparison

Advance Auto Parts faces significant operational risks as it implements a complex supply chain transformation. This multi-year strategy requires high capital investment and could lead to unforeseen restructuring costs. The company also faces intense competition from internet-based retailers like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and established chains like AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO). Additionally, the business must manage vulnerabilities related to global supply chain instability and potential data security threats.

Eaton is currently managing the execution risk of a $5.1 billion spin-off of its Mobility division into a jointly owned business with Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN). Such large transactions can distract management and may not always deliver the expected financial benefits. The company also faces the risk of technological disruption, particularly in rapidly changing markets like data centers. Furthermore, global operations mean it must navigate material shortages and inflationary pressures that could impact its profitability if costs are not passed on to customers.

Valuation comparison

Advance Auto Parts trades at a significant sales discount, while Eaton commands a higher premium given its stronger profitability and higher future earnings estimates.

Metric Advance Auto Parts Eaton Forward P/E 21.3x 31.1x P/S ratio 0.4x 5.7x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Eaton is a blue chip industrial company that is benefiting from megatrends, including energy transition, electrification, digitalization, and infrastructure spending. The company has been experiencing strong orders and record backlogs, which has investors believing top line sales and profits should steadily increase. In particular, data centers have been a high-growth area for Eaton, with orders up more than threefold in 2026 and an order backlog that extends out 12 years. Management also foresees good growth in aerospace and utility end markets.

Advance Auto Parts, meanwhile, is in the midst of turning around the struggles it has experienced over the past few years, including sales growth, margins, and market share. The aftermarket auto parts business has been in a slump, largely due to a mix of factors: weak do-it-yourself demand, vehicle electrification, intense competition, and general pocketbook pressures on consumers.

Company management has been addressing the business’s issues by rolling out a new multi-year turnaround program. That started in late 2024, including closing stores, optimizing store footprints, and overhauling its supply chain. To date, the program has largely been a success, especially with first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that were much better than expected, with revenue of $2.6 billion and net income of $25 million. Analysts see full-year 2026 sales slightly lower at $8.57 billion, with net income improving to $167 million, roughly four times 2025.

For its part, Eaton is expected to see revenue growth of 19% in the current fiscal year, with net income growing more slowly, at about 5%.

In short, Eaton is a business firing on all cylinders right now, with expanding end markets and growing profits. Advance Auto Parts is doing admirably in its turnaround, but Eaton is the stock to go with in 2026, even at its premium price ratios.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Eaton Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.