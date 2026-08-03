Advance Auto Parts vs. Delta Air Lines: Should Investors Look to the Skies or the Garage in 2026?

Key Points

Advance Auto Parts focuses on professional sales and an AI-powered delivery partnership with OneRail to improve fulfillment.

Delta Air Lines leverages strong demand for premium travel and a lucrative loyalty partnership with American Express.

Which of these iconic names is the better buy for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts ›

Should you bet on the automotive repair market or the resurgence of global travel? Comparing Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) and Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) reveals two very different paths for your capital.

This comparison examines their financials and risks to see which represents a better opportunity for your portfolio. Advance Auto Parts serves the essential needs of car owners and mechanics, while Delta Air Lines dominates the skies with its focus on premium travel.

The case for Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts operates within the consumer discretionary sector, selling a wide range of automotive aftermarket parts to professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Professional sales, which include garages and auto dealerships, account for approximately 50% of the company's total revenue. The company also supports 809 independently owned Carquest stores and recently expanded its AI-powered delivery partnership with OneRail to improve same-day fulfillment across its network.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $8.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 5.4%. Despite the sales dip, the company managed to report a net income of $44 million, resulting in a net margin of approximately 0.5% for the fiscal year. The company is currently implementing a multi-year restructuring plan to optimize its supply chain, reduce costs, and enhance its competitive position in a fragmented market.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 2.4x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity and indicates a significant reliance on borrowed capital to fund operations. Free cash flow for the year was negative $298.0 million.

The case for Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines operates as a global carrier, serving over 200 million customers annually through its extensive network of hubs and international partnerships. The company focuses heavily on its premium travel segment, which includes high-end services like Delta One, First Class, and Delta Premium Select. Furthermore, its lucrative co-brand credit card partnership with American Express provides a stable and high-margin revenue stream that helps diversify its earnings away from ticket sales alone.

In FY 2025, revenue reached close to $63.4 billion, representing a growth of roughly 2.8% compared to the prior year. The company reported a net income of just over $5 billion during this period, yielding a net margin of 7.9% for the fiscal year. This performance highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability even as it navigates a complex and cyclical global aviation market.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.0x. This indicates that total debt is approximately equal to shareholder equity, suggesting a balanced capital structure relative to many of its peers. Free cash flow for the year was more than $3.8 billion.

Risk profile comparison

Advance Auto Parts carries risks of failing to execute its 2024 restructuring plan and supply chain transformations. It also faces significant cybersecurity threats, having already settled a major data breach for $10 million. Intense competition from O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY), AutoZone Inc (NASDAQ:AVO), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains a constant threat as these rivals use aggressive pricing and advanced logistics to capture market share.

Delta Air Lines depends on IT reliability, with past systemic failures like the CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage causing major disruption and reputational damage. Fuel price volatility remains a constant threat to its operating expenses, despite the operation of its own refinery. Additionally, international ventures face regulatory scrutiny and competition from United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group (NYSE:AA), which could pressure Delta’s premium pricing power.

Valuation comparison

Delta Air Lines offers a more attractive Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, while Advance Auto Parts trades at a lower P/S ratio relative to its annual revenue.

Metric Advance Auto Parts Delta Air Lines Forward P/E 21.3x 13.7x P/S ratio 0.4x 0.8x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Advance Auto Parts is in the midst of turning around the struggles it has experienced over the past few years around sales growth, margins, and market share. Why? The aftermarket auto parts business has been in a slump, due largely to a mix of factors: weak do-it-yourselfer demand, vehicle electrification, intense competition, and general pocketbook pressures on consumers.

Management has been addressing the business’ issues by rolling out a new multi-year turnaround program. That started in late 2024, including closing stores, optimizing store footprints, and overhauling its supply chain. To date, the program has largely been a success, especially with first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that were much better than expected, with revenue of $ 2.6 billion and net income of $25 million.

Delta Air Lines is in a muich different position. Delta is the industry leader among network air carriers, benefiting from its strong loyalty program, robust international travel partnerships, and the general growing demand for premium travel. Analysts expect the business to benefit from easing jet fuel (spiked up by the Iran war) and from growth in its highly profitable loyalty program.

For its fiscal 2026, Wall Street sees Delta adding nearly $10 billion in revenue to get over $73 billion annual sales, although with lower net income of aorund $4.2 billion (blame the Iran war and higher costs it brought).

For investors seeking the better buy in 2026, it’s clear the market leader in its segment, Delta, is the right choice. Advance Auto Parts may one day prove to be a bargain, but the uncertainty of a turnaround in the retail sector gives Delta the nod.

Should you buy stock in Advance Auto Parts right now?

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.