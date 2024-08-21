Advance Auto Parts Unusual Options Activity For August 21

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advance Auto Parts.

Looking at options history for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $110,328 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $177,655.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $61.0 to $72.5 for Advance Auto Parts over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advance Auto Parts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advance Auto Parts's whale activity within a strike price range from $61.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Advance Auto Parts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.65 $70.00 $46.9K 1 30 AAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $4.4 $4.25 $4.35 $62.00 $43.4K 1 102 AAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $67.50 $43.4K 24 309 AAP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.3 $4.1 $4.2 $72.50 $39.0K 366 100 AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.25 $9.9 $9.9 $62.50 $37.6K 14 110

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto parts retailer in North America with over 5,000 store and branch locations. About 60% of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining 40% going to the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units conducive to various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub and spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advance Auto Parts, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Advance Auto Parts Standing Right Now? With a volume of 894,413, the price of AAP is up 1.21% at $61.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Advance Auto Parts

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Advance Auto Parts, targeting a price of $55. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advance Auto Parts with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

