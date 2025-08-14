Advance Auto Parts Trims FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025, while reaffirming net sales and comparable store sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.20 to $2.20 per share, down from the prior forecast in the range of $1.20 to $2.50 per share.

Net sales from continuing operations are still expected between $8.40 billion and $8.60 billion, with comparable store sales increase in a range of 0.5 to 1.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.85 per share on sales of $8.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Last week, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on October 24, 2025, to all common stockholders of record as of October 10, 2025.

