Advance Auto Parts targets FY27 revenue ~9B

Targets FY27 comparable sales growth positive low-single-digit %; New store growth 50-70 new stores; Adjusted operating income margin ~7%; Leverage ratio approximately 2.5x.
- Advance Auto Parts reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus 52c
- Advance Auto Parts cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to (60c)-0c from $2.00-$2.50
- Advance Auto Parts put volume heavy and directionally bearish
