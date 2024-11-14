News & Insights

Advance Auto Parts targets FY27 revenue ~9B

November 14, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Targets FY27 comparable sales growth positive low-single-digit %; New store growth 50-70 new stores; Adjusted operating income margin ~7%; Leverage ratio approximately 2.5x.

