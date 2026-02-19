Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Down 1.5%. Is It Finally Time to Buy?

Key Points

The auto parts supplier is seeing a trend of growth in same-store sales.

Advance Auto Parts has returned to profitability after a loss in 2024.

The company restructured its stores, focusing more on larger hub stores.

10 stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts ›

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shifted into reverse after its earnings report on Feb. 13. The stock fell 1.5% going into the weekend. While the auto parts company has seen its stock price leap over 40% so far this year, it's still down a long way from its all-time high of $241.91, set in 2021.

The automotive parts supplier's comeback appears to be gaining momentum. Advance operates 4,305 stores, primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It also services 809 independently owned Carquest stores in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here are three reasons why Advance may be a buy now.

1. Continued improvement in finances

The company reported overall fourth-quarter sales of $1.97 billion, down from $1.99 billion in the same period a year ago. However, comparable-store sales were up 1.1% year over year, the third consecutive quarter of improved same-store sales. Advance also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50, after an EPS loss of $10.20 in Q4 2024.

The company provided 2026 guidance. It's expecting sales of $8.485 billion to $8.575 billion, representing growth of 1% to 2%, and an adjusted operating income margin of 3.8% to 4.5%, compared to a loss of 0.5% in 2025.

The key for Advance is that it has closed some of its more unprofitable locations. It's focusing more on larger hub stores that have higher margins and allow for a more organized supply chain. It said it expects to open 40 to 45 stores this year, with 10 to 15 of them as hub locations.

In 2025, it closed more than 500 corporate stores and 200 independent locations, saving it roughly $70 million in annual operating costs.

2. Rising car prices benefit the auto parts industry

The typical new car costs $50,326 in the U.S., as of this past December. That makes new cars less affordable than ever, which is driving up the cost of used vehicles. The average U.S. used car went for $26,043 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. Those prices are leading potential car buyers to hold on to their current vehicles longer.

The trade-off of retaining vehicles for longer is higher repair costs. This leads to more do-it-yourself repairs and more work for service technicians, both of which drive more auto parts sales. That's why competitors O'Reilly Automotive, AutoZone, and Genuine Parts have all seen their shares rise between 5% and nearly 20% so far this year.

3. The stock is competitively priced

Compared to its competitors, Advance Auto Parts is still underpriced when you look at its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios. It has a lower forward P/E than all but Genuine Parts, and a lower P/S than all of its major competitors.

Investors can afford to be patient with the company's continued comeback because it has a dependable dividend that, at its current share price, yields roughly 1.7%. The company has paid out a quarterly dividend since 2006.

Should you buy stock in Advance Auto Parts right now?

Before you buy stock in Advance Auto Parts, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advance Auto Parts wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

James Halley has positions in O'Reilly Automotive. The Motley Fool recommends Genuine Parts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.