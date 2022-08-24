Advance Auto Parts Slips On Lower Q2 Profit, Cut In FY22 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) shares are down more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a fall in profit for the second quarter and a decrease in comparable sales. Further, the provider of automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items are expecting a lower sales and adjusted earnings outlook.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings of $12.75-$13.25, lower than its previous projection of $13.30-$13.85. Net sales for the full year is now expected in a range of $11,000 to $11,200 million, while the previous expectation was in a range of $11,200 to $11,500 million.

Currently, shares are at $178.65, down 10.25 percent from the previous close of $199.05 on a volume of 857,367.

