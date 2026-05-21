Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms FY26 Outlook As Q1 Net Profit Remains Flat; Stock Up 5%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable store sales growth guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40 to $3.10 per share on net sales between $8.435 billion and $8.575 billion, with comparable store sales growth of 1.0 to 2.0 percent.

On Tuesday, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on July 24, 2026 to all common stockholders of record as of July 10, 2026.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $24.0 million or $0.40 per share, flat with the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.77 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged up to $2.61 billion from $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable store sales increased 3.5 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TGT is trading on the NYSE at $53.76, up $2.52 or 4.93 percent.

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