Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) reaffirmed its earnings, net sales and comparable store sales growth guidance for the full year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.50 to $2.50 per share on net sales from continuing operations between $8.40 billion and $8.60 billion, with comparable store sales increase in a range of 0.5 to 1.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.54 per share on sales of $8.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Last week, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on July 25, 2025 to all common stockholders of record as of July 11, 2025.

