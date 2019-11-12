Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms FY19 Sales Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) reaffirmed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2019, while trimming comparable store sales guidance.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project net sales in a range of $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion, but lowered its comparable store sales increase outlook to a range of 1.0 to 1.5 percent from the prior range of 1.0 to 2.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $9.72 billion for fiscal year 2019.

Last week, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on January 3, 2020 to all common shareholders of record as of December 20, 2019.

The Company's Board of Directors also authorized a $700.0 million share repurchase program, which replaced the remaining portion of the Company's $400.0 million share repurchase program that was authorized in August 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.