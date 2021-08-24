Markets
AAP

Advance Auto Parts Raises 2021 Guidance; Q2 Comps. Up 5.8% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) said its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 15.3% year-on-year, and adjusted operating income margin expanded 11 basis points to 11.4%. The company delivered a 5.8% increase in comparable store sales led by a strong recovery in the professional business. For full year 2021, the company updated its financial guidance to reflect the positive first-half results.

For full year 2021, the company now expects comparable store sales in a range of 6.0% to 8.0%, revised from prior guidance of 4.0% to 6.0%. Adjusted operating income margin is now expected to be 9.2% to 9.4%, revised from prior outlook of 9.0% to 9.2%. Net sales are anticipated to be $10.60 billion to $10.80 billion, updated from previous guidance of $10.40 billion to $10.60 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $10.66 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second-quarter adjusted EPS increased 15.3% to $3.40. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. On a GAAP basis, EPS was $2.74, flat with last year.

Second-quarter net sales were up 5.9% to $2.65 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.62 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular