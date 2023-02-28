Advance Auto Parts Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $106.70 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $81.67 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $171.57 million or $2.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.47 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $106.70 Mln. vs. $81.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.79 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q4): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.

