Advance Auto Parts Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $81.67 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $112.00 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $129.96 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.40 billion from $2.37 billion last year.

