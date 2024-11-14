News & Insights

AAP

Advance Auto Parts Q3 Loss Declines

November 14, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$6.01 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$62.04 million, or -$1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of -$3.16 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.147 billion from $2.218 billion last year.

Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$6.01 Mln. vs. -$62.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.10 vs. -$1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.147 Bln vs. $2.218 Bln last year.

RTTNews
