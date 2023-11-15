Advance Auto Parts Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Advance Auto Parts (AAP):

Earnings: -$48.63 million in Q3 vs. $115.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.82 in Q3 vs. $1.92 in the same period last year. Revenue: $2.72 billion in Q3 vs. $2.64 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $11,250 -$11,300 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.