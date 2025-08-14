Advance Auto Parts Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $2.010 billion from $2.178 billion last year.

Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $2.010 Bln vs. $2.178 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $8,400 - $8,600 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.