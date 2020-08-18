Advance Auto Parts Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $189.96 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $124.82 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $202.29 million or $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $2.50 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $202.29 Mln. vs. $144.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.92 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q2): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

