Advance Auto Parts Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $43.59 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $142.50 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $63.02 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $2.70 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $63.02 Mln. vs. $177.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q1): $2.70 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

