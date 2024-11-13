Advance Auto Parts put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) with 10,054 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 39.5 puts and Nov-24 31 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.53, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 14th.

