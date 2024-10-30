Advance Auto Parts put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) with 13,035 puts trading, or 6x expected. Most active are Dec-24 30 puts and Jan-26 27.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 11,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 7.07, while ATM IV is up nearly 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 14th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.