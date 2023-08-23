Advance Auto Parts Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $85.36 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $144.40 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.69 billion from $2.67 billion last year.

Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $85.36 Mln. vs. $144.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.43 vs. $2.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $ 5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $11,250 -$11,350 Mln

