News & Insights

Stocks
AAP

Advance Auto Parts price target raised to $50 from $46 at RBC Capital

November 15, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to $50 from $46 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 results and the announced “asset optimization program”. The company seems to have a strong handle on its issues and introduced what looks to be a “sound strategic plan”, though while its optimism is growing, after several failed turnaround attempts in the past, RBC prefers to see tangible evidence of consistent progress before getting involved, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.