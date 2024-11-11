Advance Auto Parts price target lowered to $46 from $52 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to $46 from $52 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm is cutting its SSS forecast to -1.5% from -0.9%, citing the readthrough from O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) results, soft third-person spending data, and Worldpac being removed from the results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
