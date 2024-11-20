News & Insights

Stocks
AAP

Advance Auto Parts price target lowered to $45 from $60 at Evercore ISI

November 20, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to $45 from $60 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. The team at Advance is making the “tough but necessary decisions” to pair back their business and refocus on the core of selling replacement parts from a blended box, the analyst tells investors. The firm’s base case target of $45 reflects inherent turnaround “hair,” while in a bull case “the low $90’s is within reason,” but a bear outlook of low teens “can’t be overlooked,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.