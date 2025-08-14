Advance Auto Parts Posts Q2 EPS Beat

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY2025 surpassed estimates, reaching $0.69 compared to the expected $0.56.

Revenue (GAAP) for Q2 FY2025 topped analyst forecasts but remains down compared with the prior year due to store closures.

Despite a return to profitability, free cash flow (non-GAAP) worsened significantly in Q2 FY2025, as ongoing restructuring and debt raising continued to impact results.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), a leading U.S. retailer of automotive replacement parts and accessories, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, a notable beat over analyst estimates of $0.56 (non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) also edged ahead of expectations at $2.00 billion versus a consensus of $1.98 billion. However, this reflects the impact of substantial store closures amid a broad restructuring. The quarter showed stabilization in profit margins and a return to black ink, but ongoing challenges in sales growth, cash generation, and competitive positioning remain.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.69 $0.56 $0.62 11.3% Revenue (GAAP) $2.01 billion N/A $2.18 billion (7.8%) Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $61 million $62 million (1.6%) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 43.8% 43.6% 0.2 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $(201) million $(48) million (318.8%)

Advance Auto Parts: Who It Is and Where It Stands

Advance Auto Parts operates thousands of stores across North America, serving both professional automotive repair shops and everyday drivers who repair cars themselves. The company supplies replacement parts, batteries, accessories, tools, and maintenance items under brands including its eponymous Advance Auto Parts, Carquest, and DieHard batteries.

Recently, Advance Auto Parts has concentrated on a transformation plan to boost profitability by shutting down hundreds of underperforming locations, trimming corporate layers, and refocusing supply chain efficiency. Key success factors in this period are discipline in cost control, execution of the restructuring plan, and maintaining market relevance as it streamlines operations.

What Shaped the Quarter: Key Developments and Data Points

This quarter's primary story centers on the company’s restructuring effort. Advance Auto Parts completed the closure of 514 stores as part of its multi-year reduction and optimization plan, shrinking its footprint to 4,292 locations as of July 12, 2025, down from nearly 4,800 six months earlier. Operating fewer stores contributed to lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which totaled $819 million on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis compared to $888 million for Q2 FY2024.

The restructuring delivered results at the margin level: adjusted gross profit margin edged higher to 43.8% from 43.6% a year ago, and adjusted operating income margin rose to 3.0% from 2.8% in Q2 2024. These improvements were achieved despite ongoing restructuring expenses, which remained elevated at $29 million. Net sales (GAAP) dropped to $2.01 billion from $2.18 billion in Q2 2024 as the smaller store base reduced reach. The company attributed much of the margin lift to cost savings after closing less profitable locations, though it continued to face the financial drag of transformation-related outlays.

Sales trends revealed challenges beneath the surface. Comparable store sales, a measure that strips out the effect of newly opened or closed locations, inched up just 0.1%. Management cited “growth in the Pro business”—meaning sales to professional repair shops—and “early signs of stabilization in our DIY business,” which targets retail customers. However, the company did not provide a detailed revenue or margin split by customer type. The overall contraction in total sales reflects the consolidation.

On the product front, there were no significant new offerings or changes in brand portfolio spotlighted in the release. Advance Auto Parts continues to offer more than 23,000 different automotive replacement parts and accessories in its main stores, with owned and external brands such as Bosch, Castrol oil, and DieHard batteries.

Cash Flow Pressures, Capital Moves, and Dividends

Despite the return to profitability, cash flow metrics declined. Free cash flow (non-GAAP), which measures operating cash flow after capital expenditures, was a negative $201 million, worsening from a $48 million outflow in the prior-year period. The cash position (GAAP) ended at $1.657 billion, down from $1.869 billion as of FY2024 close.

The company bolstered its balance sheet by raising $1.95 billion in new debt, securing a new $1.0 billion credit facility, and maintaining an adjusted net leverage ratio of 2.7 times (non-GAAP, debt relative to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent expense—a measure used by retailers with large store bases) for the four quarters ended July 12, 2025. Notably, Advance Auto Parts continued its quarterly dividend at $0.25 per share, declaring the payout on August 5, 2025. There was no change to the dividend rate, even as free cash flow remained negative and the company navigated through restructuring-related financial headwinds.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Advance Auto Parts reaffirmed its revenue, margin, and free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2025, targeting annual net sales (GAAP) between $8.4 billion and $8.6 billion. Adjusted operating income margin (non-GAAP) is expected to fall in the range of 2% to 3%. Expectations for comparable store sales growth remain low, at just 0.5% to 1.5% on a 52-week basis. Notably, the company lowered its adjusted diluted EPS forecast to $1.20–$2.20, reducing it by $0.30 from the prior outlook, reflecting higher interest on new debt. The free cash flow forecast (non-GAAP) is negative, ranging from $(85) million to $(25) million.

For investors, the focus in the upcoming quarters will be on how well Advance Auto Parts manages costs after completing most of its restructuring phase, restores steady sales growth in a smaller store network, and deploys capital effectively to support both day-to-day needs and long-term investments. Particular attention should be paid to whether the company can stem the negative cash flow trends and begin to realize the benefits of its leaner operation, given the competitive intensity from both national chain rivals and independent shops as well as internet-based auto parts stores.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

