Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$1.00

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 2nd of July to US$1.00. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Advance Auto Parts' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Advance Auto Parts' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 19.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Advance Auto Parts Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.24 to US$4.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Advance Auto Parts' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Advance Auto Parts has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.3% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Advance Auto Parts' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 22 Advance Auto Parts analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

