Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shareholders have earned a 51% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) share price is up 49% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 17% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Also impressive, the stock is up 35% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Advance Auto Parts was able to grow EPS by 43% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 49% increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AAP Earnings Per Share Growth December 4th 2021

We know that Advance Auto Parts has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Advance Auto Parts will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Advance Auto Parts has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Advance Auto Parts .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

