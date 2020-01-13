Advance Auto Parts Is a Victim of a Warm Winter. J.P. Morgan Downgraded the Stock.

Warm winter weather means Advance Auto Parts has a problem on its hands, says J.P. Morgan, which downgraded the hares.

The bank says warm winter weather could turn into a big headache for the company.

Unseasonably warm winter weather across the Northeast and Midwest recently may be great for those who hate the cold. It isn’t good for a company that sells windshield wipers and antifreeze.

The weather is a big factor behind a Monday downgrade for Advance Auto Parts by J.P. Morgan that left shares of the Raleigh, N.C.-based company 2.5% lower on a day when other stocks were rising. Christopher Horvers and a team of analysts cut the stock to Neutral from Outperform and removed it from the bank’s Analyst Focus List.

“The key drivers of demand/sales for auto parts include: GDP growth, miles driven, inflation, car park dynamics, and (of course) weather,” said Horvers. Outside of the weather, the analysts highlighted moderating growth forecasts and less inflation, as well as a do-it-yourself business they said is “already on shaky ground.”

The bank slashed its 2020 forecast for growth in same-store sales to 1.3% from 2.1% and lowered its call for adjusted earnings per share to $8.95 from $9.33. J.P. Morgan slightly reduced lowered its end-of-year price target for the stock to $163, which still implies some upside from the level of $144.91 seen Monday.

While weather forecasts can change, J.P. Morgan sees a near-term impact for the company into the first quarter from a mild winter, as well as a longer-term one. Harsh winters mean batteries, for example, need to be replaced sooner, while equipment tends to last longer in milder weather.

The Midwest and Northeast, where the weather is typically colder, account for 45% of its stores, while AutoZone and O’Reilly Automotive have just 36% and 26% exposure, respectively. Advance Auto has just 7% exposure to the West while its peers have exposure in the 20% bracket.

J.P. Morgan notes that for those expecting a change to higher margins for Advance Auto, it needs a better sales performance to get there. And there is more risk of sales falling than opportunities for growth, says Horvers.

Some 54% of analysts that cover the stock remain positive, according to FactSet. Some may be hanging in there, reasoning that things can’t get worse.

But investors who jump into the beaten-down stock at this point may be taking on Mother Nature. That doesn’t usually work out.

